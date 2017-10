NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities had to use the Jaws of Life to cut the driver out of a car after a crash Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 400 block of Murfreesboro Road just after 8 a.m.

The car struck two poles. It is unknown if anyone else was inside the vehicle, or if the driver was hurt.

All lanes of Murfreesboro Road were closed to drivers.