CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Clarksville are searching for a 15-year-old who ran away earlier this month.

Danesha Harris was last seen on Oct. 16 when she left her home.

Police said she has visible scars on her arms and legs, and there’s a possibility she may be in the Hopkinsville area.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Jobe, 931-648-0656, ext 5269 or the TIPSLINE 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.