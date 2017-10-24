Shot fired at carjacking victim during chase of stolen vehicle in Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A carjacking victim was reportedly shot at as he chased the suspect early Tuesday morning in the Priest Lake area.

The carjacking happened after midnight in the 300 block of Bell Road.

Metro Police said officers were flagged down by the victim outside of a gas station on Smith Springs, not far from Murfreesboro Pike.

The victim told police he was checking his mail when the carjacker got out of an SUV, demanded the victim’s Jeep Liberty, then drove off in the stolen vehicle as the SUV followed.

According to officers, the victim was picked up by a friend and the two went in search of the stolen Jeep Liberty. They found it at a gas station where they confronted the carjacker.

As the carjacking suspect and the SUV drove off, the victim and his friend followed.

In the area of Bell Road and Harbor View, police said the suspect shot at the car the victim and his friend were in.

No one was hit.

No arrests have been made in the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.