NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two local women will appear on Wheel of Fortune Wednesday on News 2.

Melissa Creamer and Beth Galpa, best friends, taped the show last month and said being on set of the popular game show was a lot of fun.

The pair, from Hopkinsville, Kentucky, said they played the game a lot on their Wii and went to Louisville to audition.

Wednesday’s episode airs at 6:30 p.m. immediately after News 2 at 6.

Good luck Melissa and Beth!