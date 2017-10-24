1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Sumner County

BETHPAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was shot during an officer-involved shooting in Sumner County on Tuesday.

The Sumner County ECC confirmed to News 2 it happened on Whitson Road in Bethpage.

Officials said one subject was shot by a sheriff’s deputy, and all officers are okay.

The identity and condition of the victim weren’t immediately released. It’s not clear what led to the shooting.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are responding.

