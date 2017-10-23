Student reports on-campus sexual assault at Vanderbilt University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt University says a female student reported she was sexually assaulted by a male student on campus this past weekend.

The report was filed with the campus police department on Monday after the Saturday incident.

Vanderbilt didn’t release any details on the assault or in which dorm it allegedly occurred.

Students were notified through an alert Monday, reminding them sexual assault doesn’t just occur between strangers, and consent must be clear and unambiguous.

Vanderbilt also reminds students the absence of the word “no” should not be understood to mean there is consent, and anyone who is asleep or mentally incapacitated is not capable of giving consent.

The Vanderbilt University Police Department is available to assist students, faculty, and staff 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you need emergency assistance call 615-421-1911 or non-emergency assistance at 615-322-2745.

The Project Safe Center offers a support line 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 615-322-7233.

The Psychological and Counseling Center (PCC) offers support and resources as well. They can be reached at 615-322-2571.