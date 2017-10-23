Shelbyville creates parking, traffic plan for white nationalist rally

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This Saturday, Oct. 28, white nationalist groups will be holding rallies in both Murfreesboro and Shelbyville.

City officials and police in Shelbyville have been preparing ever since they got word of the planned event with businesses taking against it.

Keeping public safety in mind, the Shelbyville Police Department and city officials created a parking and traffic plan.

The rally is expected to take place between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Shelbyville before moving north toward Murfreesboro.

Portions of Lane Parkway and North Cannon Blvd. will be closed before and during the rally. Specific times of road closures will be forthcoming, but the public needs to be aware that closures could occur Friday evening.

Lane Parkway will be closed from the intersection of West Lane Street and Regent Drive to the North Main Street intersection of Lane Parkway. North Cannon Blvd. will be closed from the intersection of North Main Street to Holland Street.

Signage will be posted and citizens and visitors should expect alternate routes.

Parking for counter-protestors has been designated for Thomas Magnet School at 518 Tate Avenue, and the former site of Harris Middle School at 400 Elm Street.

Protestors are advised to remain on sidewalks to and from their designated parking area. Parking will not be allowed on city streets in the area. The parking restriction will be strictly enforced beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.