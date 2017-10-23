Police: Felon back in jail after heroin found inside Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a convicted cocaine felon is back behind bars after a home check led to the discovery of drugs.

Antonio Walker was reportedly on parole when probation and parole staff went do a home check on Roger Williams Avenue on Monday.

According to a press release, more than 2 pounds of heroin, four loaded handguns, and $19,538 in cash was found inside.

Walker, 37, admitted to purchasing and selling heroin, Metro police said.

He is charged with felony drug possession, felon in possession of a handgun, and theft of property. He is being held in lieu of $110,000 bond.