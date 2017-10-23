‘People don’t just disappear’: Man goes missing in Franklin County

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 33-year-old man went missing in Tullahoma earlier this month, and the police department is pleading with the public for information.

“People don’t just disappear. Someone knows something,” the department said Monday. “Someone knows his whereabouts. Clean your conscious.”

David Steele, 33, was last seen Oct. 3 in Tullahoma.

“His family is looking for him. He has children who are needing to know also,” police said.

Steele is a white man with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 170 lbs.

Anyone with information should call Tullahoma police at 931-455-0530.