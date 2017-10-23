Pedestrian deaths spike in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Nashville continues to grow, more people are trying to get where they’re going.

Many are opting for public transportation and walking.

But being a pedestrian in Nashville is becoming more dangerous than ever. So far this year, 19 pedestrians have been killed.

With more than two months left in the year, 2017 has already surpassed the statistics of previous years. Sixteen pedestrians were killed while walking in Nashville in 2016.

Walk Bike Nashville is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office on a “Look For Me” campaign, to raise awareness for pedestrians.

“We all have a responsibility. Our roads right now are not safe for everyone,” said Nora Kern, executive director of Walk Bike Nashville. “Until we get there, a lot of the responsibility is going to continue to rest on each one of us, when we’re out driving, when we’re walking, riding the bus, to really look out for each other and keep each other safe.”

The fall and winter months are typically more dangerous for pedestrians, since the days are shorter and people are forced to walk more after dark, when the majority of pedestrian fatalities occur.

“Often people are walking on streets that don’t have any sidewalks, that don’t have crosswalks,” said Kern. “People get off the bus and have to get to the other side of the street. And right now we don’t really provide them with many options or safe ways to do so.”

Walk Bike Nashville will be launching the “Look For Me” campaign next week, posting ads on billboards, bus benches and online.