Metro police begin limited body camera testing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Twenty volunteer officers with the Metro-Nashville Police Department are trying out body cameras for the agency.

The officers, Jerre Fly, William Wright, Calen Morrison and Sammy Johnson, received the cameras Monday morning and will wear them through next week. The testing is part of the research and development phase for the department.

“Stage one of field testing that has begun today is part of the process to help ensure this police department makes the right decisions that are in the best interest of Nashville as we, over the coming months, work toward the establishment of a comprehensive body and in-car camera system,” Chief Steve Anderson said.

Cameras from three other manufacturers will be issued to an additional 16 volunteer officers in the coming days. Once the development phase is over, the department will decide which camera is best suited for its officers.

The cameras will record traffic stops, arrests, searches and suspect or witness questioning.