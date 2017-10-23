Marine from Tennessee identified as man killed in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) – The U.S. Marines have identified the man who was fatally stabbed in Waikiki as 23-year-old Sgt. William Brown.

Police say that Brown, a Tennessee native, was stabbed Saturday morning after an altercation at the corner of Kalakaua Avenue and Royal Hawaiian Avenue.

Brown was taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Honolulu police Capt. Walter Ozeki says multiple people were at the scene and three flasuspects were arrested a few blocks away on suspicion of second-degree murder.

The Marines are cooperating with Honolulu police in the investigation.

Although police say the two cases are unrelated, another person was killed by stabbing on Friday in Honolulu County. That was a 73-year-old woman found dead on a farm with multiple stab wounds.