Man arrested in downtown Nashville stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested a man after he allegedly stabbed someone early Sunday morning in downtown Nashville.

Bobby Moore, 50, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The alleged crime happened at Rosa Parks Boulevard and Church Street.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to another stabbing at Second Avenue South and Broadway, where officers stopped Moore because a witness stated he was the suspect in that stabbing.

Moore reportedly consented to a search and police found him in possession of a glass drug pipe.

While detaining him for the pipe, officers allegedly received a suspect description for the stabbing at Church and Rosa Parks.

Moore allegedly matched the description of the suspect, and officers later conducted a line-up for the victim.

The victim reportedly identified Moore as the stabbing suspect from Church and Rosa Parks, and Moore allegedly admitted to stabbing the victim three times.

The victim told police that before the stabbing, Moore spat on him. The victim said he then shoved Moore and began to walk away when Moore stabbed him in the back.

Police reportedly recovered two knives near where Moore was detained. Besides aggravated assault, Moore is also charged with unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

His bond was set at $10,500.