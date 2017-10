FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 65 North Monday afternoon.

It happened near mile marker 60, not too far from the Interstate 840 exit, just after noon. The off-ramp was blocked to motorists and wasn’t expected to reopen until at least 4 p.m.

Southbound traffic was not affected. The crash remains under investigation.

The victims’ identities were not immediately released.