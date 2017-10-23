Fall Funtacular: Halloween events for families, children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Halloween is getting near, and there are some Fall Funtacular events in Middle Tennessee this weekend ahead of the big night.

The 34th annual Pumpkinfest is being held Saturday in downtown Franklin. It begins at 10 a.m. and runs through 6 p.m.

With over 65,000 people in attendance, the festival stretches along Main Street in Franklin and its avenues to offer tons of fun for families.

In Nashville, the zoo is hosting its annual Boo at the Zoo. Children are invited to don their favorite costume for a day of games, entertainment, carousel rides, hayrides, trick-or-treating and more. It begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.

The Davidson County Juvenile Court is hosting the Sooktacular Trick or Truck on Halloween day. It begins at 4 p.m. and lasts until 6:30 p.m. at the building located at 100 Woodland Street.

“As part of Spooktacular we will have Trunk or Treat. That’s where we will have a bunch of different agencies that will pass out candy from the trunks of their cars to the children. All of the courtrooms will be decorated. There will be a haunted hallway so kids can go and get a little spooked out in the hallway,” said Judge Sheila Calloway.

