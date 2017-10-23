Cities prepare for white nationalist rally, counter protests this weekend in Middle Tennessee

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This weekend white nationalist groups will be holding rallies in both Murfreesboro and Shelbyville.

Leaders expect big crowds with both demonstrators and counter-protests.

Businesses and community groups are working to let white nationalists groups know they aren’t welcome in Middle Tennessee.

Around the town square in Shelbyville, some business owners have placed signs that say, “Boo to Hate” in their windows. Similarly around the Murfreesboro town square, there are signs that read, “Murfreesboro Loves.”

Security will be increased in both cities.