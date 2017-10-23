12-year-old missing after running away in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are asking the city of Nashville to be on the lookout for a 12-year-old boy who ran away on Saturday.

Javontez Staten, 12, who police say is a habitual runaway, took off from his mother’s car in downtown Nashville.

The mother reported him missing Sunday and efforts to find Javontez have so far been unsuccessful, according a press release.

During previous runaway incidents, Javontez was found in his Indiana Avenue neighborhood in West Nashville.

Anyone seeing Javontez Staten is asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.