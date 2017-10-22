Volunteers collect food and money for mobile pantries in Lawrence County

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four community groups pulled together Saturday to raise money, donate food and provide free health screenings at the Mars Hill Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg.

The effort was spearheaded by volunteers from United Healthcare, Second Harvest Food Bank, Healthy Tennessee and Mars Hill Baptist Church.

United Healthcare donated $75,000 to support hunger-relief efforts through the Mobile Pantry program.

The nonprofit group Healthy Tennessee also provided free health screenings, well child checks and allergy screenings, performed by physicians and nurses

According to Second Harvest, each Mobile Pantry supplies 18,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables, including nonperishable products, serving approximately 250 families in rural communities with one to two weeks of groceries.

“We appreciate United Healthcare’s continued support of our mission to feed hungry people and work to solve hunger issues in our community,” said Jaynee Day, president and CEO, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. “Its generous contributions to our Mobile Pantry Program help us reach some of our most vulnerable neighbors in rural communities.”

Second Harvest distributes food to approximately 490 Partner Agencies in 46 counties in middle and west Tennessee. including food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, childcare facilities, senior centers, group homes and youth enrichment programs.