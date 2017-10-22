CLEVELAND, Oh. (WKRN) – Titans beat Browns 12-9 in OT

Ryan Succop booted four field goals and the Titans beat the win-less Browns 12-9 in overtime Sunday in Cleveland.

Succop booted a 47 yarder with two minutes left in overtime for the game winner.

Zane Gonzalez hit a 54-yard field goal with only 47 seconds remaining to tie the game for the Browns at 9-9 and send it to overtime.

With Marcus Mariota and the run game both struggling to finish drives Succop booted field goals of 43, 23 and 46 yards in regulation.

The Titans also failed to score from the yard line. Leading 6-3 in the third quarter, Mariota had Delanie Walker wide open for a one yard TD, but he underthrew his Pro Bowl tight end.

The next two plays saw DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry stuffed at the one leaving the Browns in the game.

Former Middle Tennessee star Kevin Byard was the star for the Titans with 3 interceptions. He’s the first Titans with three picks in game since Keith Bulluck in 2007. His first interception of the game came at the end of the first half with the Browns in field goal range and the Titans clinging to a 6-3 lead.

The next came on the Browns next offensive drive and resulted in the benching of rookie quarterback Deshone Kizer for Cody Kessler.

The third came with the Titans leading 9-6 in the 4th quarter and the Browns at midfield. The Titans offense, which struggled all day, failed to score after all three turnovers.