NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said they have arrested the suspect in a north Nashville shooting earlier this month.

Officers said Danny Haskins was arrested Sunday evening by Dyersburg Police Department Task Force.

Police said the 57-year-old is accused of shooting Quinton Thornton in the back at the Marathon market on the corner of John A. Merritt Blvd. and 28th Ave. on Oct. 6th.

