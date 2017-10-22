Stories of Haunted Tennessee will raise your spirits with ghostly tales Thursday in every newscast

NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee is rich in history, and we have quite a few places where things go ‘bump’ in the night.

News 2 brings you tales of Haunted Tennessee this Thursday. We’ll visit places where people talk about mysterious sights, strange sounds and unexplained happenings.

One of those places is Chapel Hill, site of one of the South’s most famous ghost lights.

Hundreds of people claim to have seen a glowing ball of light that appears somewhere along the railroad tracks. Some people have reportedly even died, trying to get close to the light.

John Rickman says, “There would be parties of this aged person here and the crowds sometime would get so rowdy and some even brought guns to shoot at the light to see if they could bring it down.”

Many people in Chapel Hill say the light is the ghost of a man named Skip Adjent, who was hit and killed by a train.

Another famous site that many believe is haunted is just over the state line in Franklin, Kentucky.

Octagon Hall was named for its unusual shape, but it’s what happens inside the house that’s attracting visitors from all over the South.

Confederate and Union soldiers camped out on the property during the civil war, and it’s said that the spirits of many of those soldiers never left.

And it’s not just soldiers that ghost hunters say are still lingering around. It’s the home’s original owners who just won’t leave.

“I try to wrap my mind around it and I try everything I can think of that can possibly be a natural occurrence, and then you finally come to the position that if it’s not natural,” said Billy Byrd, executive director of Octagon Hall. “It has to be supernatural.”

Just in time for Halloween, News 2 will investigate all things supernatural on Thursday. Our ghostly tales will take you to Franklin, Gallatin, Chapel Hill, Mufreesboro, Thompson’s Station, Lebanon and Nashville.

Special reports about Haunted Tennessee will run in every newscast Thursday, starting at 4 a.m.