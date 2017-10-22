2 Springfield teenagers injured in separate shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Springfield teenagers were injured in separate incidents Saturday evening.

In the first incident, Springfield police responded to a call just after 7:45 p.m. at the NorthCrest emergency room.

Police said that, based on witness statements, the victim was at an unknown location on Parham Street, when he left his friends for an unknown reason.

The victim then came running out of a dark area saying that he had been shot.

He was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center from NorthCrest. His condition his unknown.

Anyone having additional information on the crime is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 615 382-3799.

In the second incident, police said a teenager was with friends at the Sonic Drive-In on Tom Austin Blvd. While standing outside of a car she heard a gunshot.

Officers said the teenager then realized she had been hit by a bullet and didn’t know where it came from.

Her friends took her to NorthCrest hospital and from there she was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators said that based on witness statements, one of the friends with the teenager was playing with a loaded revolver.

Police said the gun accidentally went off, hitting the girl in the chest area.

Springfield police are still investigating both situations.