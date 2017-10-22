Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, October 22

NASHVILLE (WKRN) – Today is the very last day to tour the beautiful houses in the Parade of Homes tour.

You can see the first few homes in the new Witherspoon development in Brentwood off of Crockett Road. It’s $15 to tour and they will be open from 10 to 7.

Green Door Gourmet is hosting their annual Fall Crush dinner benefiting the Multiple Sclerosis Society. For $150 some of Nashville’s top chefs are putting together a locally sourced farm to table meal. That starts at 5 p.m. over on River Road Pike.

The Nashville Pittie Fest is at Centennial Park today. This month is Pitt Bull awareness month and today the Nashville Pittie organization is celebrating with a party to show just how great pit bulls really are. It’s from 11 to 4 today.

Lebanon’s Oktoberfest is today at Wilson Trust and Bank on West Main Street. It’s great for family fun and they’re celebrating 30 years of the festival. It’s from 11 to 4 today.