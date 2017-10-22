Meet Good Morning Nashville team; support Ronald McDonald House

NASHVILLE (WKRN) – Join the Good Morning Nashville team Monday to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House in Nashville.

The team will be at McDonald’s at 2700 West End Avenue, starting at 6:00 a.m. Monday to meet people and encourage customers to make a donation.

The Ronald McDonald House is a home away from home for families whose loved ones are undergoing medical treatment in Nashville.

Anchor Neil Orne will be broadcasting live during Good Morning Nashville.

Meteorologist Jared Plushnick will do live reports on News 2 at 11 a.am.

Viewers have heard Neil and Jared talk about their friendly wager over their favorite baseball teams. Neil roots for the Red Sox, while Jared likes the Orioles. The Orioles won the season series 10-9 and Jared challenged Neil to raise as much money as he could for a great local organization.

They will be taking donations from 6 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

People who cannot come to the restaurant but still want to contribute can go to the Ronald McDonald House website.