Information sought on I-40 road rage incident in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators in Putnam County are asking for information from the public following a weekend road rage incident along a busy interstate.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Saturday between 11:30 a.m. and noon in the westbound lanes of Interstate-40 between Exit 287 (Jefferson) and Exit 286 (Willow).

Deputies said the incident involved a firearm as well as a white Chevrolet Suburban pulling a trailer and a black four-door Honda or an Acura with dark, tinted windows.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tennessee Highway Patrol.