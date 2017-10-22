Former Tenn. Congressman Stephen Fincher enters race for U.S. Senate

WEST TENNESSEE (WKRN) – Conservative Trump supporter Stephen Fincher jumped into the race for U.S. Senate Sunday.

Fincher, 44, is from Frog Jump in Crockett County, West Tennessee and describes himself as a farmer and small businessman. He represented the 8th Congressional Diestrct in Congress from 2010 to 2016, and claims he’s not a career politician.

On his Facebook page he posted: “I’m running to help push President Donald J. Trump’s agenda and shake up a do-nothing Congress.”

His campaign website says, “Tennesseans are fed up with Washington dysfunction, special interests and the failure of career politicians to deliver results,”

His online profile says he manages Fincher Farms, a 7th generation family business. He also sings in a family gospel music ministry started by his grandmother more than 60 years ago.

Fincher will be running against at least three other Republicans and one Democrat, who have declared so far, including: Republicans Marsha Blackburn, Andy Ogles, Larry Crim and Democrat James Mackler.

Last week former governor Phil Bredesen, a Democrat, revealed he’s thinking about entering the U.S. Senate race and would make a decision soon.

All hope to fill the shoes of Sen. Bob Corker, who announced he will not run for reelection in 2018.

