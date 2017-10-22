Foo Fighters Nashville, Memphis concerts postponed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Foo fighters have postponed their Memphis and Nashville concerts.

The Nashville concert, scheduled for Oct. 23 at Bridgestone Arena, was postponed due to a family emergency. Information on the new date is expected to be announced shortly.

The Memphis concert, scheduled for Oct. 24 at FedEx Forum has been rescheduled for May 3, 2018.

If you already had tickets, they will be honored for the rescheduled event. If you can’t attend, refunds are available at the point of purchase.