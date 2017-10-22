Dry in Nashville until near sunset; showers western counties this afternoon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville should squeeze out most of Sunday dry, with rain not arriving until around sunset and into the overnight hours. However, from the Tennessee River to just west of I-65 shower activity could occur during the afternoon.

A cold front will combine with a low pressure center forming in the Mississippi Valley which could produce 1/5-2.5″ of rain tonight through Monday. Although no major flooding is anticipated, there could be some isolated pockets of standing water, as well as ponding of water on the roadways tonight and during Monday morning’s rush hour commute, so drive carefully.

Temperatures will begin to cool down with highs in the through the 60s on Monday and Tuesday, and only 50s on Wednesday.

Follow the radar here on wkrn.com, or if you are on the go, download our free WKRN Weather App to keep up with the latest.