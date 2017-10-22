DCSO correctional lieutenant arrested for aggravated assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Davidson County Sheriff’s Office correctional lieutenant has been arrested.

Derrick Gleaves was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after brandishing a hand gun.

According to an affidavit, a man, who is a mechanic, was taking a woman her car at her workplace.

That’s when Gleaves showed up, in full uniform, and blocked the man in. Gleaves approached the man’s door yelling that he was “[expletive] his wife”.

The affidavit states that Gleaves went to his car and grabbed a gun. The woman stood between the two.

During the argument, the man told Gleaves that “if you pull a gun, you better use it.” The woman said that shortly after the argument, Gleaves left the scene.

Both victims said that Gleaves held the gun to his side, according to the affidavit.

Gleaves is a 16-year veteran of the Davidson County Sheriff’s office and has only been a correctional lieutenant for eight months.

Gleaves has been placed on administrative leave and the DCSO’s Human Resource department will examine the situation this week.