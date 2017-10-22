Community Shred Day aims to fight identity, auto theft

NASHVILLE (WKRN) – Protect yourself and your car at Community Shred Day on Saturday, Oct. 28.

First, bring your old personal documents to Nissan Stadium, Parking lots B and D next Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A truck from Shred-It will instantly destroy documents with a mobile cross-shredder.

Your donation of $5 per box benefits our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers, Inc., the organization that works with citizens and local police departments to solve crimes in the community.

All donations go to the Crime Stoppers reward fund.

Then, stick around for VIN etching, an auto theft deterrent. The Auto Theft Unit from Metro Police will etch the VIN number of your car on all the windows.

Police recommend VIN etching because it gives them easy access to your VIN if your car is stolen, plus they can identify your car faster if someone tries to sell it for parts. For more info, call the Auto Theft Unit at 615-862-7612 or 615-862-7609.

The recommended donation for VIN etching is $10 and all money goes to Nashville Crime Stoppers, a 501(c)(3) non-profit. All donations are tax deductible.

Sponsors for Shred Day include Metro Nashville Public Works, Shred-It, Nashville Crime Stoppers and News 2.