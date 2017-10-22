3 new members welcomed in the Country Music Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For fifty six years, mysterious panels of country music greats have been electing these legends to the Hall of Fame.

While no one knows the criteria they use, no one will question if the 2017 and those before them deserve this honor.

“If you are country music, this is the pinnacle of where you are headed,” Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels told News 2.

When the lights come on inside the Country Music Hall of Fame Theater, it means a blast from the past for Music City waits.

In the 2017 inductee class, there is a music singer, a movie star and a writer. Many say that is proof that traditional country music is alive.

“I didn’t come here to get into the Hall of Fame, I came here to make real country music,” said inductee Alan Jackson.

Jackson, guitarist Jerry Reed and songwriter Don Schlitz are the newest members to have their plaque hang among the best

“It feels like I don’t deserve it, I’m not supposed to be here but it couldn’t be a better honor,” Jackson said.

Some of those, like Reed, are not here today to receive his medallion but fellow country greats say his legacy lives through family and music.

“I think he would be speechless for the first time ever in his whole life,” Reed’s daughter, Seidina Hubbard said.

Many of those in the Hall have seen country music evolve and say the time could not be better for all of us.

“America needs country music more now than it ever has,” Daniels said.

“Write what you want to hear because nobody knows when lightning will strike and don’t sit on one song and think that is the song,” Schlitz explained.

Tonight’s Medallion ceremony kicks off a busy award season in Nashville for country music with events leading up to the CMA Awards on News 2 on November 8.