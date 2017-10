SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna police need help to identify a robbery suspect.

These surveillance photos show a man wanted for robbing the Dollar General on Old Nashville Highway at Hazelwood.

The robbery took place Friday around 9:40 p.m. Police say the suspect took off in a black Nissan Frontier crew cab.

They believe he may be involved with recent robberies at other Dollar General locations.

If you recognize the man, contact Smyrna Detective Hannah at 615-459-6644