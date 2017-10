CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two wrecks on Interstate 24 in the Clarksville are causing delays Saturday morning.

As of 7:30 a.m. a crash on I-24 Eastbound at mile marker 10 has one lane shut down.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 4 vehicles are involved and traffic is very slow.

An earlier crash on I-24 at MM18 had the highway shut down for a while, but that accident has been cleared.