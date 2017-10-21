Tide roll Vols for 11th straight time, 45-7

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRN) – Las Vegas had #1 Alabama as 36.5 point favorites and they covered the spread, beating Tennessee for the 11th straight time 45-7.

The Vols’ defense was good for most of the first half only breaking on fourth down twice, when Bo Scarbrough scored from a yard out on both fourth and goal chances from the one yard line to give Alabama a 14-0 lead.

Damien Harris added another rushing score before half as the Crimson Tide led 21-0 at halftime.

After Jalen Hurts threw his only touchdown of the game to make it 28-0 Alabama in the 3rd quarter, the Vols got a little life on defense.

Daniel Bituli intercepted Alabama backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s pass and ended a streak of 12 quarters without a touchdown with a 97 yard interception return, the fourth longest in school history, to score Tennessee’s only touchdown of the game.

Alabama completely iced the game late in the 4th quarter covering the Las Vegas bettors in the process as Tagovailoa found Henry Ruggs for a 60 yard touchdown for the final points of the game.

With the loss Tennessee drops to 3-4 on the season and 0-4 in the SEC.