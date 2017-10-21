Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, October 15

NASHVILLE (WKRN) – There is so much to do today!

We’ll start in Franklin at the City Farmhouse Pop Up Fair. You’ll find great things especially if you’re looking to redecorate a room in your house. Come prepared, it takes time to make it to each vendor and maybe bring a cart to help you carry your things

It’s at the Factory at Franklin and $12 at the door. Saturday is the last day 8am to 3 pm.

And the Schermerhorn is hosting a “Free Day of Music” with four different stages of everything from rock, classical, country and jazz. There will even be an instrumental “petting” zoo for kids, where they can be hands on with those instruments

That is from 11 to 9 today.

The Centennial Craft Fest is back and it’s a beautiful day for it. That is from 10 to 5 today and it’s just a great time for the whole family and good excuse to hang out at Centennial Park.

Two Rivers Mansion is hosting the Tennessee Beer and Wine Festival. It’s $35 but once you’re in you get samples from breweries and wineries near and far. So it’s a great time to try something new.

There is a lot going on in the Nations neighborhood and they want to show it off with “Light the Nations” They’ll shut down 51st street to highlight the new and old businesses in the neighborhood. That’s a free event with plenty of music and food from 4 to 10 tonight.

Last but not least Mt Pleasant Baptist Church’s annual hayride is today. It’s at the church in College Grove on Horton Highway. They start the hayrides at 11 and it’s free!