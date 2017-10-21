“Orionids” meteor shower peaks early Sunday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Orionid meteor shower will peak early Sunday morning before sunrise as the earth passes through dust left behind by the famous Halley’s Comet that enter the earth’s atmosphere and burn up.

Those who get up early should see about 10-25 quick moving meteors per hour. There will be no moon in the sky to interfere, as it will set at 7:34 PM this evening. Our only deterrent may be a few cirrus clouds in the sky, but there should be enough clearing to see some of the meteors.

If you are headed out to view them, a jacket and a sleeping bag to lay horizontally on the ground would be a good idea.

The meteors will appear to originate from the constellation Orion, hence the name “Orionids”.

Another unusual feature will appear for about two hours before sunrise when a cone of diffuse light appears in the eastern sky. It is called the “zodiacal light”, and is caused by approaching sun illuminating the field dust left behind by Halley’s Comet.