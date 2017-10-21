“Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk raises thousands of dollars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The American Cancer Society held its annual ‘Making strides against Breast Cancer’ Walk, and it’s safe to say the walk lived up to it’s name.

More than 22,000 Nashville residents attended the walk at Nissan Stadium Saturday for the walk.

This year, the walk made $700,000 for breast cancer research.

“Saturday’s event was a moving example of passion in action,” said Debbie Thomas, senior community development manager. “Our Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk ensures no one faces breast cancer alone by bringing the community together, funding innovative breast cancer research, promoting education and risk reduction, and providing comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.”

Since 1993, more than 13 million ‘Making Strides’ supporters have raised more than $810 million dollars.

It’s not too late to make a donation to the ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ walk. Click here to make a donation.

For free breast cancer information and resources or to donate, visit the American Cancer Society’s website or call 1-800-227-2345 anytime.