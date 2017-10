NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four teens were hurt in a shooting in Edgehill public housing.

Police responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said the teens were hurt in an exchange of shots between them and other people in a car.

The injuries to the teens were non-critical.

No suspects or suspect description has been released.

Metro officers are still investigating.

This story is developing. Stay with News 2 for updates.