2 men arrested for West End Rite Aid robbery, shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) – Two men have been arrested for the robbery that left an unarmed security guard shot.

Metro police said they arrested Dionte Breedlove for shooting the unarmed security guard during a robbery at Rite Aid on West End Ave on Oct. 9.

Police said the 23-year-old is also charged with robbing the same Rite Aid on September 14.

The investigators said they believe it was an inside job, and have also arrested a Rite Aid employee.

Carlos Valcarcel-Arocho was arrested early Saturday for his alleged role in the robbery.