Vols-themed Halloween decorations garners lots of attention

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Sevierville couple is getting a lot of attention for the Halloween display in the front yard of their home.

Stacy and Maria Cutshaw set up a bench with two skeletons decked out in orange. But it’s the sign next to the display that’s generating the buzz. It says, “Waiting on a National Championship.”

The Cutshaws said they are huge Vols fans and support the team to the death. They added they aren’t trying to make a statement against Tennessee head coach Butch Jones, they’re just trying to have a little fun with the team and Halloween.

After Maria posted a photo of the display last week on Facebook, it’s taken off.

“We never expected it to get so many shares,” said Stacy.

The couple said the display also gets a lot of attention from passing motorists.

Tennessee takes on No. 1 Alabama on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.