Skimmers target ATMs in at least 2 cities, suspects caught on video

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A suspect is caught on camera installing skimmers on ATMs in two cities.

News 2 first reported the two suspects wanted for installing an ATM skimmer at the Capital Bank in Portland.

Now, Hendersonville police have released video of what appears to be the same suspects captured at the Capitol Bank.

In less the four minutes, the video shows the suspect install two devices onto the ATM.

“The one device actually captures your information off the magnetic strip that you insert into the ATM, they have to have that information in order to build a card. The other information they need is your pin. The way they’ll collect that is, they will put a camera or some sort of device above it in order to watch you put your pin number in,” Sgt. Jim Vaughn told News 2.

Typically, the data is then duplicated to create their own card with your information.

“They use gift cards, hotel keys, anything that has a magnetic strip on it.”

The video also captures the suspects returning to the ATM a couple hours later and, in less than two minutes, remove the skimmer.

“From what I can tell from the video, the skimmer wasn’t on there long enough to collect any data it was only on there a short period of time,” said Sgt. Vaughn.

In the video, you can also see the suspect remove his surgical mask both during the installation and the removal. In both videos, he also reveals a very distinct tattoo on his forearm.

“It appears to be V-i-d-u. I don’t know what that means, it may be Hispanic, but I think it’s V-i-d-u,” said Sgt. Vaughn.

While police don’t believe any cards were compromised in Hendersonville, Portland police know of at least 15 to 20 victims there.

To keep from becoming a victim, Hendersonville police said its best if you can go inside the bank.

When using an ATM, try to go to one you are familiar with that way you can tell if something is peculiar and take a close look to make sure it doesn’t appear to have been tampered with before you use it.