Portion of I-24 closed this weekend for construction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Interstate 24 will be closed this weekend for construction.

The work will require a complete closure of I-24 from the 1-40 split east of downtown Nashville to the I-65 split north of downtown. Traffic will be diverted onto I-65 and I-40.

The closure is part of a $28.5 million project that will replace the I-24 bridges that cross over Oldham and Spring streets on the eastern loop of downtown and include deck repairs to the Sillman Evans Bridge, as well as drainage work at the Shelby Avenue exit.

This weekend’s closure will continue through 6 a.m. Monday.

Another closure is scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 27.