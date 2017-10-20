Orionid meteor shower peaks Friday night, this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You’re going to want to look up this weekend! The Orionid meteor shower peaks overnight Friday into Sunday.

It’s one of the best shows of the year as the Orionids are brighter than many other meteor showers.

In 1986, the Haley’s Comet passed by Earth. Behind it were rocks and dust that left white streaks of light in the sky.

The best time to see the meteors is after 12 a.m. and closer to 1:30 a.m. There will be about 20 to 30 per hour, and you’ll need about 20 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness.

And don’t worry—our sky conditions will be absolutely perfect and clear overhead.