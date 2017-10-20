Operation Blackout targets sex offenders for Halloween

NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN) – Sex offenders in Middle Tennessee can expect a knock on their door over the next several days as officers begin Operation Blackout. The goal of this sweep is to make sure sex offenders are not participating in any Halloween events.

“Operation Blackout is our most intense statewide sweep of registered sex offenders in Davidson County. The general public can see a very, very big DOC presence. We’re out there just making sure all registered sex offenders are within compliance of their supervision,” said Joseph Gallina, Probation/ Parole Manager, Davidson County Sex Offender Unit.

Officers will visit each of the 441 sex offenders in Davidson County now through November 1.

These people convicted of sex crimes have all signed a set of fall rules that prohibits them from participating in trick-or-treating. Sex offenders are not allowed to have their porch lights on, open their doors to anyone except law enforcement, to have fall decorations, wear costumes or attend fall festivals or parties.

“We don’t want their homes to be inviting to children, to the families who are out doing trick or treating, and enjoying the fall season,” said Gallina.

During the statewide sweep last year, corrections officers checked on 3,000 sex offenders and found 400 violations.