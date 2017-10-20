New steakhouse opens in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s a new locally-owned steakhouse in downtown Nashville.

Deacon’s New South is in the iconic Life and Casualty Tower at the intersection of Fourth Avenue North and Church Street.

The restaurant is owned by the A. Marshall Family Food, Inc., which is the Franklin-based company that owns Puckett’s.

The family said a lot of thought went into the location, the restaurant itself and staff.

“My passion comes from really knowing where we get our food from – taking the time, doing it right, giving it the respect that it needs. There’s really not a lot you have to do to a good product other than cook it well and be happy while you’re doing it,” he explained.

