Murfreesboro police search for missing, suicidal man

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Murfreesboro are searching for a missing man they say is endangered and suicidal.

Larry Dale Rogers Jr., 38, was last seen on Oct. 19 at a home on Bond Court. According to a press release, he was making threats to harm himself before he disappeared.

Police say Rogers has a history of suicidal thoughts and substance abuse. He’s been entered into the NCIC as a missing/endangered person.

The 38-year-old is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 180 lbs. He has two tattoos—a large ships wheel on his right elbow and Chinese writing on his right calf.

Anyone who sees Rogers should contact Murfreesboro police at 615-893-1311.