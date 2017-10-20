Some stores at One Bellevue Place face delays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More stores are opening at One Bellevue Place, giving you a place to shop for the holidays.

The newest is HomeGoods, which will open Sunday morning at 8 a.m.

The first stores opened in July. You can now go to Chili’s, PetSmart, Burlington, Michaels, Sprouts, and the AMC theater.

One Bellevue Place is a $200-million-dollar project. It’s one of the area’s largest redevelopment projects in nearly 15 years.

The mall sat empty before being demolished in August 2015, but now the area is flourishing again.

Carters, Kirklands, Ulta, Marble Slab and Off Broadway Shoes are a few other shops scheduled to open soon.

News 2 spoke with Councilwoman Sherri Weiner on Friday, and she says some of the openings were pushed back due to a labor shortage.

Maurices at One Bellevue Place will be opening in November, and they’re hiring part-time managers and stylists now.