Man charged after drugs, illegal shotguns found at Giles County home

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Giles County man faces charges after authorities say they found drugs and guns at his home Friday.

Police were initially investigating a possible stolen vehicle at Guy Miller Jr.’s home on Lloyd Road at the time of his arrest.

During the investigation, Miller was reportedly found to be in possession of meth, two illegal shotguns and two bulletproof vests.

He is charged with possession of meth and possession of prohibited weapons, among other charges.

He’s being held in the Giles County jail on a $149,500 bond.