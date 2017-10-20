Hero teen to be honored for rescuing suicidal stranger

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager at Wilson Central High School will be honored for saving a man from committing suicide.

Kyle Shaw will get an “Exceptional Citizen Award” at a pep rally Friday morning.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, Kyle was driving by the Central Pike overpass when he looked in his mirror and saw the man climb over a guardrail.

The stranger was just about to jump onto I-40 into oncoming traffic.

The student slammed on his brakes, jumped out of his car, and yanked the man off the edge.

The incident happened August 9.

News 2 plans to cover the ceremony. Check back for more on this hero teen.