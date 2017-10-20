Drugs a rampant problem in Maury County jail, employee says

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Drugs are a big problem that the Maury County jail has been dealing with.

News 2 first broke the story of the inmates with extensive criminal histories attending church without any corrections supervision or notification to parishioners.

After an inmate was caught bringing contraband back in, the program was suspended. At the time, Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland defended it.

Jail employees told News 2 that the problem is still rampant, but some wonder just how bad it can be.

In June, drug defendant Joshua Morton stood in open court at his own parole hearing and was asked if he smoked Marijuana while in the jail.

The inmate replied, “Yes.” He was then asked if the drug was available in the jail. Under oath, he replied “Yes sir.”

The employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the drugs are proving to be a safety concern for the officers.

“Absolutely, in our max security, they are isolated, and have no access to work crews. Somehow, they are back there smoking marijuana. We feel our trustees, who have a lot of freedom, are somehow getting it from work crews and getting to max somehow and in some cases officers are bringing it in,” said the employee.

Rowland did not respond to questions submitted for this story. But he has told News 2 in the past that safety is paramount for citizens and his employees.

The employee says that the sheriff cares more about the rehabilitation of the inmates than the safety of the employees.

“Many things he does is to make the sheriff department look good, but on the inside nobody knows about ,” the employee stated.

The employee talking comes after a Daily Herald story that was critical of the jail. The article cited overcrowding in the women’s pod and alleged discrimination against female prisoners.

The sheriff refuted the claims, citing that the structure is designed to house 386 and had 450.